Telecom Gear Makers Say 5G Can Be Rolled Out To Top 50 Cities Of India By March 2023

Telecom equipment makers have said that they will be ready to roll out the first phase of 5G by October this year if all goes well. According to a report in Business Standard, telecom gear makers have said that they will be ready to roll out 5G services in the top 50 cities in India by March 2023.

The gear makers expect telecom providers to give them a heads-up about their plans as well as the equipment required by July, and have promised deployment in three to four months after that. India’s main telecom equipment makers are Nokia, Samsung, and Ericsson. A top executive of one of these companies was quoted in the report as saying that the deployment time has become much faster now because of substantial automation.

“We will put the 5G equipment on existing installed infrastructure like towers which have a fibre backbone, so nothing has to be built from ground up in this phase. With the large manpower already available with us for maintenance, it will take three to four months at most to deploy and launch 5G services," the executive was quoted as saying in the Business Standard report.

According to the gear makers, the first phase will have 1,000 towers in each city to be enabled with 5G gear. Delhi is said to require 4,000 towers in total. The executive also told the daily that there is a global problem with the delivery of telecom equipment because of the shortage of chips and other components due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to manufacturers, a pan-India deployment of 5G services will require at least 2.25-lakh towers in total, apart from the addition of 5G poles on street furniture and other equipment’s.

The Cabinet is expected to meet next week on 5G spectrum prices, in order to initiate the long pending 5G auctions in the country. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is expected to initiate the 5G auctions by next month and wrap it up by July.

