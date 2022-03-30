Telecom Sector Skill Council Signs MoU To Develop Roadmap For Drone Manpower in India

The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), the council for skilling in telecom, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Kaushalya- Skill University, under Government of Gujarat, to develop a roadmap for skilled manpower around futuristic technologies.

The MoU, which has been signed for a period of five years, is primarily focused at working together to create industry led skill centres promoting skilled manpower in the telecom sector including special focus on drone technology and other emergent technologies. This includes Training of Trainers (ToT), under the NSQF standards.

“Drone Technology is coming up in a big way for both business use cases and for generating skilled manpower. It is critical that adequate manpower should be available for industry when required. We expect tremendous progress in drones and other technologies to drive growth in Gujarat and subsequently across the nation," said The Kaushalya – Skill University Registrar IAS H.R. Suthar.

TSSC and The Kaushalya – Skill University will develop courses and programs relevant to the industry. “The MoU outlines the establishment of CoEs as part of TSSC’s ‘network of excellence’ aimed at delivering high-end courses to empower the youth with the tools that will help them become entrepreneurs/employable," as per a statement.

