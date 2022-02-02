Telegram Gets New Update: Video Stickers, Improved Reactions, More Coming With Version 8.5

Instant messaging app Telegram is probably the most common instant messaging platform after Meta-owned WhatsApp. The app has now received an update that brings new features like video stickers, improved message reactions, bug fixes, and more to users for iOS and Android. Telegram announced the update in a blog post, and the features are said to reach all users in the coming days. Let us take a look at all the new features coming to Telegram with the latest 8.5 update.

1. Video Stickers

Animated stickers are one of the most popular features on Telegram. However, creating these stickers previously required experience and specialised software such as Adobe Illustrator. With the new update, Telegram is adding support for stickers converted from regular videos, so all users can easily create detailed animated stickers using any video editing tool. The company has also published a video sticker manual that will teach users how to create custom video stickers.

2. Improved Reactions

Reactions on Telegram now have more compact animations, the company said. Version 8.5 update of Telegram brings smaller reactions, and users can send a larger effect by pressing and holding on a reaction in the menu. Telegram also said that reactions are now synchronised, so recipients will see the animations in real time.

3. New Reactions and Interactive Emoji

The new update adds five new reactions to messages - heart face, mindblown, wondering, abusing, and clapping emojis. These will help users engage in better and more expressive discussions. Telegram said that these reactions can also be sent as interactive emojis, which can be done by tapping on the animated emoji to unleash a synchronised full screen effect.

4. Improved Navigation

Telegram said that while jumping through unread channels or moving between chats, users can press and hold the “Back" button to return to a specific chat. Opening chats from forwarded messages, links, usernames, profiles, and more adds them to lists.

5. Bug Fixes

Telegram said that its developers have spent two weeks of January completely focusing on fixing known issues in Telegram apps. The company said that the new version 8.5 update brings improved call quality, added support for translation to Instant View pages. The company has also added the option to send silent messages from the sharing menu, along with dozens of other minor improvement. On iOS, the company said users will notice new animations when tapping icons in the tab bar.

