Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Mobile App Up And Running After Outage

Tesla’s mobile app was down after a server outage on Friday. This prevented many Tesla owners from connecting to their vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now said that the company’s mobile app is now coming back online. Musk was responding to a Tesla owner’s tweet, who said that he was experiencing a “500 server error" to connect his Model 3 through the iOS app in Seoul, South Korea.

“Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk said. About 500 Tesla users reported they faced an error at around 4:40pm ET (3:10AM IST on November 20), according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. There were just over 60 reports at around 9:20pm ET (7:50AM IST on November 20).

“Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again," Musk said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.