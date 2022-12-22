The Guardian Hit by Ransomware Attack, Employees Asked to Work From Home

The Guardian, a well-known British newspaper, stated on Wednesday that it had suffered a serious IT issue, which was later confirmed to be a ransomware attack. The attack, which began on Tuesday, had a wide-ranging impact on the company’s IT infrastructure. And, as a result, employees have been asked to work from home.

According to the media editor at The Guardian, “online publishing is largely unaffected, with stories continuing to be written and published to the Guardian website and app."

In a statement to their employees, Anna Bateson, Chief Executive of Guardian Media Group, and Katharine Viner, Editor-in-Chief, stated that “while a ransomware attack is currently the leading theory, all possibilities are being thoroughly investigated."

They added, “We are continuing to publish globally to our website and apps and although some of our internal systems are affected, we are confident we will be able to publish in print tomorrow."

In recent months, there have been several reported instances of hackers breaching the internal systems of media companies. In September, business publication Fast Company disclosed that it had been the target of a cyber attack.

In October, The New York Post also confirmed that it had been hacked. These incidents highlight the ongoing threat that companies, including media organizations, face from cyber attacks and the importance of robust cybersecurity measures to protect against such threats.

