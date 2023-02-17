The Indian Diaspora Shaping Google's Success: A look At The Top Leaders At Google

At the core of the big tech industry lies Google—a company that has not only become an essential part of many people’s lives but has also paved the way for the entire tech sector. With a plethora of Indians in top leadership positions, it’s worth reflecting on how they have helped shape Google’s success.

From CEO Sundar Pichai to newly appointed YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Google and its parent company Alphabet have an impressive roster of talented individuals. This article delves into the Indian diaspora at Google and the crucial roles they play in the company’s operations.

Neal Mohan - CEO of YouTube

Neal Mohan, who currently holds the position of Chief Product Officer at YouTube, has been recently appointed as the new CEO of YouTube. Mohan, who holds an MBA from Stanford University, joined Google in 2008 and has held various key positions, including Senior Vice President of Display and Video Ads. Before joining Google, he worked at Microsoft. In 2014, Susan Wojcicki recruited Mohan to join YouTube, where he has been serving as Chief Product Officer since 2015.

Thomas Kurian - CEO of Google Cloud

Born in the small town of Pampady in Kerala, India, Thomas Kurian is currently the leader of the Google Cloud team, with the goal of expediting organizations’ digital transformation. Kurian holds an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and has previously served as the President of Oracle.

Sameer Samat - VP, Product Management at Google

Sameer Samat, who is an entrepreneur at heart, currently serves as the Vice President of Product Management at Google. Previously, he has successfully founded and sold a couple of startups, namely Source Bank and Mohomine. Samat earned a degree in Computer Science and Engineering from UC San Diego and has had a distinguished career, having served as the President of Jawbone and the Chief Technology Officer at Kofax.

Pali Bhat - VP, Product and Design

With a wealth of experience, Pali Bhat currently serves as the Vice President of Product and Design at Google, after previously holding the role of Vice President of Product Management, where he oversaw Payments products globally. Prior to joining Google, Bhat was a Vice President of Product Management at SAP Labs and worked as a consultant for McKinsey & Co. He has an MS in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, as well as an MBA from Duke University.

Peeyush Ranjan - GM and VP Google Pay

Peeyush has had a career spanning several years, during which he has held various high-ranking positions at reputable companies such as Flipkart (as the CTO), AirBnb (as VP of Engineering), HP (as an Engineering Manager), and Microsoft (as a Software Developer). He obtained his education from the renowned IIT Kharagpur in India, pursued an MS degree from Purdue University in the US, and later completed an MBA from The University of Washington.

Amy Arora - Director, Strategy and M&A - Consumer Internet at Google

Amy has an MBA from the prestigious Harvard Business School and is the global strategy & corporate development lead for Google’s core consumer internet businesses—which includes services like Search, Ads, Commerce, Payments, Travel, Maps, Education and Assistant.

Sundar Pichai - CEO of Alphabet and Google

No list discussing Google’s leaders is complete without mentioning Sundar Pichai. He has been at the forefront of Google’s efforts ever since taking over as CEO from Larry Page. Pichai now oversees all of Google’s products, including Ads, Android, Apps, Maps, Search, and YouTube.

Pichai’s educational background includes a B.Tech in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, an MSc from Stanford, and an MBA from the Wharton School. In the past, he has been offered positions such as Head of Product Development at Twitter and even the role of CEO at rival company Microsoft (currently held by another Indian-origin executive, Satya Nadella).

