The Kashmir Files Free Movie Download: Don't Click On Any Links You Get On WhatsApp, Warns Police

The police is warning people to be careful about links that they may receive on WhatsApp related to the movie: The Kashmir Files. The police is warning that hackers may try to fool people into installing malware on their smartphones by luring them to download The Kashmir Files movie for free.

The Kashmir Files movie has opened to many mixed reviews. The film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in the 90s. Since the movie has gained a lot of popularity, many will want to download it for free and may come across links to download the movie on WhatsApp. It is highly advisable to not click such links on your smartphone.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rannvijay Singh has warned people saying that clicking on malware sent on WhatsApp could end up hacking phones and emptying bank accounts linked to mobile numbers. “There has been no specific case here yet in which the movie The Kashmir File’s name has been used but there are inputs regarding such methodology being used by conmen for hacking into people’s phone or duping them of money," Singh was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

He said that while there have been no specific cases in the movie’s name yet, there have been cases where gullible phone user’s have ended up losing their money after a few clicks on the links sent to them on WhatsApp.

The police has also advised social media users to not share or click on links sent to them on WhatsApp or other social media platforms by unknown people. Video clips and links of The Kashmir Files have been circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups since the release of the film.

