The Next Apple iPhone May Launch In Next 3 Months

Apple has, on multiple occasions, been reported to launch the iPhone SE 3 next year. A report has now further cemented the view that the Cupertino-based giant is “staying with the plan" to bring a third-generation iPhone SE in early 2022, two years after the last iPhone SE (2020) was launched. According to the report in TrendForce, Apple is expected to have strong demand during the holiday quarter. This is said to further be strengthened with the next generation iPhone SE, the report said.

The TrendForce report also mentions that the iPhone SE 3 will be announced in the first quarter of 2022, suggesting that there may be an Apple event in March. While we have no details about the next iPhone SE as of now, the TrendForce report hints that it may support 5G networks. The report also said that the iPhone SE 3’s production volume for 2022 is forecasted to reach 25-30 million units. “The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones. Its production volume for 2022 is forecasted to reach 25-30 million units," it said.

The TrendForce report also says that the third-generation iPhone SE 3 will support 5G, and will have the same A15 Bionic chip as the one on the iPhone 13 series. The design is rumoured to remain same as the predecessor, with the iPhone 8-like home button and Touch ID. An iPhone SE Plus is also rumoured to be on the works but it is unclear if it’ll be coming in 2022.

