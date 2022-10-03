The PS5 Can Be Jailbroken Now: All Details

Almost two years after its initial release, well-known PlayStation modder Lance McDonald has revealed that the PlayStation 5 has been jailbroken. A video of the jailbreak mod in use was published today on his Twitter account.

The jailbreak software appears to be operating on a PS5, displaying key elements such as having access to the debug settings and a package installer that may be used to install game software, however it should be stressed that Lance McDonald does not appear to have personally created the mod.

Currently, the PS5 Kernel exploit and Webkit vulnerability only works on PS5 consoles running the 4.03 system software version. Also, according to SpecterDev, the jailbreak can run on both Digital and Disc variants of the PS5 console.

SpecterDev warns that the exploit only works 30% of the time and a successful execution might require multiple attempts. It is also claimed that this exploit gives read/write access to the user. Apart from debug settings and read/write access, users also get the access to the console’s root settings with the PS5 IPV6 exploit.

We do not encourage you to try this exploit as it is unlawful and could potentially brick your precious PlayStation console. Having said that, the IPV6 exploit might just be the tip of the iceberg and more intensive exploits might follow suit. Sony surely has some work to do now to contain this hurdle amidst the early years of its latest console’s lifecycle.

