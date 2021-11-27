There’s A New Pokemon-Like Bitcoin Hunting Game

With AR and VR gradually picking up, there are many new technologies and concepts that are coming up. Metaverse is one of the most hyped upcoming technologies that is said to change our lives online. With everyone exploring AR and VR, one of the known names in the AR sector, Pokemon Go maker Niantic Labs is coming up with an AR-based crypto-hunting experience with Bitcoin payments company Fold App. The concept of this is similar to Pokemon Go, where players are required to go outside and search for items on their phones.

The partnership marks Niantic’s foray into metaverse. Fold CEO Will Reeves calls this project the most fun and easiest way for someone to earn their first Bitcoin. In the Fold App, users will have to go to places to hunt for Bitcoins. This is similar to Pokemon Go, where users go to real-world places to catch Pokemons. In this app, users will be able to discover and collect Bitcoin and other prizes around them. “Anyone can use our app to earn Bitcoin and other rewards by exploring the world around them. For us, it’s always been important to make participating in the Bitcoin economy easy for anyone, regardless of education or technical expertise," Reeves was quoted as saying in a press release.

Advertisement

The planet-scale AR platform tech has been developed by Niantic and the initial rollout of the Fold AR app will be on November 23, 2021. It will allow a small number of users to access the experience for a limited time each day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.