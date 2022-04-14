These 5 Features Are Coming To WhatsApp For Your Smartphone In 2022: All Details

WhatsApp has officially confirmed that five new features are rolling out for smartphone users in 2022. The Meta-owned messaging app caters to billions of users and has continued to evolve as a product, especially since Facebook bought it.

The new features allow better file sharing, improve the ability for multiple people to attend audio calls and more power given to the WhatsApp Group admins. In total, WhatsApp is getting five new features this year, and here are the details and use of these.

Five New WhatsApp Features Coming In 2022

WhatsApp Community

This feature will allow you to link common interest groups. Some of the examples highlighted by WhatsApp are Our Building, Local Restaurant, City School Parents and more. Community is a one-stop solution for users, who need a place to accommodate all the features, group users and contacts. WhatsApp says the interface has not been finalised yet, but it is likely to borrow the design from the Groups.

WhatsApp File Sharing Limit Increased to 2GB

It’s happening. Whatsapp is going to increase the file sharing limit from 100MB to 2GB for its users this year. The feature was being tested in the beta version with select users in Argentina, and the platform has confirmed its global release. Currently, WhatsApp only allows users to send up to 100MB of files to their friends.

Whatsapp Audio Calls To Support 32 Members

WhatsApp audio calling will soon let you have 32 members simultaneously. The messaging app lets you have a maximum of 8 members on an audio call right now, but that will change before the end of the year.

Whatsapp Group Admins Get More Power

WhatsApp is bringing more options and controls for Groups, this time empowering the Group admin further. The messaging app says Group Admins will have the choice to delete messages that they feel are not suitable for the Group and its members.

Emojis Get The Nod On Whatsapp

WhatsApp is going to allow emojis on the platform, after getting the request as part of wider user feedback. The messaging app has not given a timeline for its release for now.

