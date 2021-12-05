These Are The Most Used Emojis in 2021

Unicode Consortium has published a new report that highlights the most used emojis in 2021. The non-profit organisation that oversees the world’s digital languages like emojis says that roughly 92 percent world’s online popular use these miniature digital icons to communicate with others. According to the data, the Tear of joy emoji accounts for 5 percent of all emoji use, followed by the read heart. The Rolling on Floor Laughing emoji, thumbs up, and Loudly Crying Face emoji take the third, fourth, and five spots, respectively. Notably, the tears of joy emoji was the most popular emoji last year followed by Loudly Crying Face as per Emojipedia’s data. Unicode’s report from 2019 also shows tears of joy and heart emojis at the top spots.

“As infinitely creative and diverse as the world is, the top 100 emoji comprise roughly 82 percent of total emoji shares. And yet, there are 3,663 emoji," the report reads. The other five popular emojis in the top ten list include folded hands, face blowing a kiss, smiling face with hearts, smiling face with heart-eyes, and smiling face with smiling eyes. The consortium highlights that most emojis used this year and in 2019 are more or less the same.

Unicode also notes that only two sick-related emojis were popular in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The masked-face emoji moved up from 186 to 156, while the microbe emoji only made it into the Top 500. Surprisingly, there’s no mention of the syringe emoji that also represents vaccines. “This reflects the sheer number of emoji we use and the variety of situations we use them in, as well as the many different functions they have in our online lives: a global pandemic that changed the way we live had little effect on how we express ourselves online," the report adds.

