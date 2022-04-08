These Are The Top IT Companies To Work At in India, According To LinkedIn

Professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, LinkedIn earlier this week published its list of the top 25 companies in India, that is dominated by IT companies that are functioning in India. Out of the 25 top companies in the country, 14 are from the IT sector, 3 are from banking, 3 are major conglomerates, 2 accounting firms like EY and Deloitte, one Aeronautics and airspace company, and one automotive firm. The list is even led by IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Accenture, and it has been made with the purpose of highlighting companies that are offering stability and attracting talent. This is the sixth iteration of LinkedIn’s Top Companies list for the 25 best places for people to grow their career, based on “unique LinkedIn data." LinkedIn said that companies have had to step up to attract and retain talent — from offering more opportunities to getting promoted and gaining new skills to increasing flexibility.

LinkedIn said that to put together the list, it looked at data across seven pillars. Each of these revealed an important element of career progression. The seven pillar that are being talked about here are the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds. The company further said that the list is meant to be a resource for users and for guiding professionals at every stage. Let us take a look at the top 25 companies in India in 2022 to grow your career:

TOP COMPANIES TO WORK IN INDIA IN 2022

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Accenture Cognizant Infosys Capgemini Wipro IBM HCL Technologies Amazon Tech Mahindra Oracle Arm Flipkart (Walmart) Dell Technologies

Apart from the abovementioned IT companies, 3 are major conglomerates (Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla Group, and Larsen & Toubro), 3 are banking sector companies (HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and JP Morgan Chase, 2 are corporate firms (EY and Deloitte), one is Aeronautics (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL), and one is advertising (Publicis Groupe), and one automotive company (Bosch).

LinkedIn only counts companies that had at least 500 employees as of December 31, 2021 in India. The attrition can not be higher than 10 percent over the methodology time period, based on LinkedIn data. Further, companies with layoffs during that time that amount to more than 10 percent of their workforce, based on public announcements, are also ineligible. LinkedIn also excludes all staffing and recruiting firms, educational institutions and government agencies. It also excludes LinkedIn, the parent company Microsoft, and Microsoft’s other subsidiaries.

