These LG Smartphones Will Get Android 12 Update This Year: Full List

LG smartphones are still available in some markets, and the company wants to continue with its promise of updating the existing devices. And this week, LG has revealed a list of smartphones that are confirmed to get the Android 12 upgrade.

The brand has decided to push the update to select markets, including the South Korean region, which is its home base. LG has talked about rolling out the update sometime this year, which will come as a relief to the existing owners.

Also Read: Vivo X Fold Foldable Phone Specifications Revealed: Here’s What We Know So Far

Advertisement

LG Smartphones Getting Android 12 Update in 2022

LG has listed out the smartphones getting the Android 12 update this year, and the company has also listed the models that will be getting security updates.

- LG Q92 5G

- LG V50 ThinQ

- LG V50S ThinQ

LG Smartphones Getting Security Update

- LG Q52

- LG Velvet

- LG Wing

The list primarily includes the smartphones LG launched in its home market, and we are not sure how LG consumers in other countries might view this decision.

Also Read: Angry Birds Classic Game Back On Android And iOS: Price, Features And How to Download

LG Smartphones Getting Android 13 Update in 2022

Advertisement

The good thing is that LG isn’t limiting the support to the Android 12 operating system for its devices. The company promised Android 13 for some of its devices, and it is sticking to its plans. Here are the phones from LG that will get the Android 13 update this year.

LG Wing

LG Velvet

LG has usually been slow with its Android rollouts, so these confirmations are a good sign. But we still wouldn’t be sure about the timeline until the new version is pushed out for the smartphones by the company later this year.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

LG exited markets like India, but the Wing smartphone has been made available through various online channels. We are hoping the company can at least offer the Android 13 update.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.