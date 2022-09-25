These Samsung Galaxy Phones Could Be Getting Android 13 Update In 2022: Full List

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of Android 13 version on its existing flagship phones. The company has not shared any official details on this, but a new report suggests the South Korean giant will have Android 13 running on the recent Galaxy flagship devices before the end of 2022.

The new Android version will have the OneUI 5.0 interface on top of it. Samsung has made an impressive U-turn with its focus on the software and updates in the past few years. And with Android 13 now available in the market, we had expected the company to push the new version, at least on the high-end devices this year.

The report from Sammobile suggests a similar plan, as the company is expected to have Android 13 running on the following Galaxy flagship phones in 2022:

- Samsung Galaxy S21 series

- Samsung Galaxy S22 series

- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3

- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Flip 3

It is hardly surprising to see these models getting the Android 13 update before the other Galaxy phones. Samsung has a strong policy of multiple OS and security updates these days, and bringing the OneUI 5.0 stable build to these high-end Samsung phones is the right way to go.

In addition to this, Samsung could also bring OneUI 5.0 version to the Galaxy A53 smartphone as per the same report, which will make it the first non-flagship Samsung phone to get in 2022 itself. We will still suggest you wait for Samsung to confirm these timelines, and see if their plans match with the details quoted in the report.

Samsung launched the new Galaxy Z Fold and Flip models last month, and both the products have seen varied sets of improvements. With the Fold 4, you get a stronger hinge that makes it durable, but the crease on the inner screen is still visible. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced at Rs 89,999 while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs Rs 1,54,999 in India this year.

