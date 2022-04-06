These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Won’t Be Getting Software Updates Anymore: All Details

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus smartphone users will have to consider upgrading to newer phones now. The company is stopping all kinds of software updates for these two smartphones, which is likely to make them susceptible to vulnerabilities and attacks.

Launched in 2018, the Galaxy S9 series has been served with multiple Android OS updates, while the security support for prolonged for a little longer. But now, almost four years since their debut, both smartphones are losing official support from the company.

Also Read: Google Maps Will Soon Show You Toll Prices, Traffic Lights And More: All New Features And Updates

Advertisement

Last year, the Galaxy S8 series was taken off the list, and the security support for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus was downgraded from monthly to quarterly updates.

Now, it is time for the Galaxy S9 series to lose full support, while the Galaxy S10 lineup now will be getting only quarterly security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S9 And Galaxy S9 Plus Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S9 series launched in 2018 with the Android 8.0 operating system out of the box. The company promised the phones will get up to Android 10 version. The Galaxy S9 series is powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset, and you got it with up to 4GB RAM. It had a single 12-megapixel camera at the back and carried a 3000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging back then.

Advertisement

Also Read: These LG Smartphones Will Get Android 12 Update This Year: Full List

These Galaxy S series phones belong to the older Samsung, which wasn’t focused on the software side of affairs for its devices. Compare that Samsung to the newer one, wherein smartphones launching in 2021-22 have been promised a four year Android OS update cycle, and five years of security updates.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Advertisement

In fact, the company has become efficient with its monthly security update rollout. The Galaxy S22 series has already got the April 2022 security patch, and we are just a few days into the month.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.