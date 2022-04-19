These Xiaomi, Poco And Redmi Smartphones Could Get Android 13 Update: Full List

Xiaomi smartphones are still waiting for the Android 12 update, but this week we have got details about which Xiaomi smartphones will be getting the Android 13 version, whenever it releases.

Xiaomi uses the popular MIUI interface which is built over different Android versions. Poco and Redmi also use the same software for their devices, so the Android 13 update timeline is applicable for them as well.

Safe to say that any Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco launched in the space of one year will get upgraded to the Android 13-based MIUI 14 version. This means any smartphone from these three brands that launched before 2021 will miss out on the Android 13 update altogether. Here are all the details you need.

Xiaomi Smartphones Getting Android 13 Update

Mi 10s

Mi 11

Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11I

Mi 11X

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11 Lite 4G and 5G

Mi 11 LE

Mi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi 11i

Mi 11T, 11T Pro

Mi 11 Lite 4G and 5G

Mi 12/12 Pro, 12X, 12X Pro, 12S Pro, 12S Lite

Mi Mix 4

Mi Mix Fold, Mix Fold 2

Mi Civi, Civi 1S

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5

Mi Pad 5 Pro

As you can see here, the list includes a host of devices starting from the Mi 10 series and going up to the latest Xiaomi 12 lineup, which is launching in India this month. Xiaomi recently launched the 11i HyperCharge and the 11T Pro 5G smartphones, and these are also part of the Android 13 update lineup. In addition to smartphones, the Mi Pad 5 series also will be upgraded.

Redmi Smartphones Getting Android 13 Update

Redmi 10, 10 Prime

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 NFC

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11T

Redmi Note 11 5G/4G

Redmi K40/K40 Pro, K40 Pro+, K40 esports version, K40S

Redmi K50, K50 Pro

All Redmi phones after the 10 series get the Android 13 update. The list includes the latest Redmi Note 11 Pro devices that launched in China and India. You also have the Redmi K series phones that are eligible for the Android 13 version.

Poco Smartphones Getting Android 13 Update

Poco F3, F3 GT

Poco X3 GT, X3 Pro

Poco F4, F4 Pro, F4 GT

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 4G

Poco M4 5G

Even for Poco users, those who bought the F3 series or later should be lucky enough to get Android 13 on their smartphones.

Xiaomi has not been quick with its software rollouts, something that Samsung has improved on since 2021. The company is yet to offer MIUI based on the Android 12 version, so it would be hard to put a timeline as to when Android 13 comes to these smartphones.

We are hoping Xiaomi expedites the process and releases the latest version this year itself.

