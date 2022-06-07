These Xiaomi Smartphone Users Get Free YouTube Premium For Three Months: All Details

Xiaomi and Google announced their partnership in India on Tuesday. And as part of the deal, Xiaomi is offering a special three-month YouTube Premium free trial to those who bought some of its new Xiaomi smartphones and tablet in India.

Xiaomi says you need to have activated the select Xiaomi phones or tablet after February 1 this year. Basically, if you bought any of the eligible Xiaomi phones after this date, you can avail the extended YouTube Premium free trial on your device.

Xiaomi Phones YouTube Premium Free Trial: Which Phones Are Eligible

These Xiaomi phone buyers are eligible for the YouTube Premium free trial offer:

3-months extended trial

- Xiaomi 12 Pro

- Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11T Pro

2-months extended trial

- Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S

“Eligible consumers can redeem this YouTube Premium offer on eligible Xiaomi and Redmi products starting June 6, 2022, which will be valid till January 31, 2023," Xiaomi mentioned in its statement.

If you have any of these Xiaomi phones, just head over to the YouTube app, to redeem the trial period offer. As you might be aware, YouTube Premium gives you ad-free video streaming and access to the YouTube Music app which lets you play the music with the screen turned off.

The phones mentioned here are some of the latest from the company giving users a taste of the YouTube Premium experience, which they can later extend by paying for the service. Xiaomi 12 Pro is the most-premium flagship device from the brand in the country which is available with top-end hardware for under Rs 60,000.

