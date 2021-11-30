These Xiaomi Smartphones To Get MIUI 13 Update

Xiaomi’s custom Android 12 skin MIUI 13 is yet to roll out officially, and we are still awaiting information from the company. Ahead of the official rollout, a new report suggests that the company’s upcoming Xiaomi 12X and Redmi K50 will ship with MIUI 13 but based on Android 11. It is said that (via Xiaomiui) existing devices like the Mi Mix 4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10S, and Mi 11 Lite 5G will likely receive the Android 12-based MIUI 13 “pretty soon" after their beta builds were spotted recently. New details have been reportedly gathered from MIUI’s source code.

The report adds that the Redmi K50 and the Xiaomi 12X might still ship with Android 12-based MIUI 13 once the sale begins. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the development, and the Xiaomi 12X along with Xiaomi 12 will reportedly launch in December 2021. Some reports suggest that Xiaomi will unveil MIUI 13 formally on December 16 - during Xiaomi 12 series’ expected launch event.

In terms of features, the new MIUI 13 skin will reportedly bring floating windows and improved memory fusion to utilise idle ROM for more RAM. The memory fusion feature is already available on select smartphones by Realme (as Dynamic RAM) and Samsung (RAM Plus). The Android-based skin may also bring a new UI and enhanced Dark Mode that we saw on Samsung One UI 4. Other features expected include new animations and fonts, redesigned app icons, native screen recording support, and improved battery performance. Xiaomi may also improve privacy features on its smartphones with the latest OS version.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently shared a roadmap for smartphones scheduled to receive the Android 12-based One UI 4. The company’s premium Samsung phones like Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will first receive the update in December. Following that, erstwhile flagships such as the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, and Galaxy S20 series will receive the Android 12 update in January.

