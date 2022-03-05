Think Social Media Is Wasting Time? Here's How You Can Set Daily Time Reminder Alert on Facebook

Most of us cannot imagine a life without social media these days. While social media has certainly made life a lot easier and enjoyable, it can adversely eat into your productive time. Spending too much time on social media has become a problem, especially among the youth. It not only takes away time that you could use for other jobs but can also take a toll on your mental health at times. Thus, arises the necessity to set a time limit on how much time you spend on your social media handles. Facebook, in 2018 had announced the activity dashboard tool for users to manage their time on Facebook and Instagram. According to the company, the tools were implemented after associating with leading mental health experts and organizations.

The activity dashboard basically is a monitor tool for the average time you spend using the app on that device. Just tap any bar and you will be shown the total time spent for that day. Besides this, the company also came up with a daily reminder tool allowing users to set a time limit for the day. The tool then, like an alarm clock, notifies with you when you have reached your limit for the day. The reminder can be altered at any time. If you feel you have been using the Facebook more often then needed, then do the following.

From your android or iOS smartphone, log into your Facebook profile.

Tap on the Menu icon which is the three vertical line icon in the top right corner.

Scroll down and select Settings and Privacy.

From the list of displayed options, select Settings.

You will find a Preference section among other sections and from in there you will have to tap on Your time on Facebook.

Keep swiping left till you reach Set Daily time reminder.

Select the time limit after which you want to be alerted.

Tap on Set Reminder. You are done. You will be notified when you reach your selected time limit.

