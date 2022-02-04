This Apple AirPods Max Case From Gucci Will Cost You The Price Of An iPhone 13 Pro

Apple launched its premium AirPods Max headphones last year, targeting the audiophiles and anyone with a lot of money to spare. The AirPods Max is the most expensive headphones from Apple. The company even introduced its special edition cases for the headphones that did not work out for most buyers. So, giving them more options, Gucci has rolled out its own premium case for AirPods Max that costs as much as the price of two of these headphones from Apple.

Advertisement

Gucci calls it the Ophidia case for AirPods Max and like its other products, this case is also made in Italy. The product is exclusively available online on Gucci website and gets Hodiernum print inside, to make you feel the case is worth the bucks.

Taking the premiumness to another level, Gucci’s case costs $980 (Rs 72,520 approx) which is way more than the cost of Apple AirPods Max- Rs 59,900. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) cost $999 in the US.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Smartphone Review: Reliable All-rounder With 120W SUPER FAST Charging

Advertisement

What does this mouth-watering price tag get you? Gucci says the case has been made with the environment in focus, it has a shoulder strap like any bag would, and Gucci has added its exquisite touch with brown leather details. There is a snap button closure to make sure the headphones are secure in the case.

Safe to say most AirPods Max owners have finally found a case that matches the riches of this headphone and gives them additional status among their peers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.