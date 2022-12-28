This Budget Smartwatch Is An Apple Watch Ultra Clone: Price In India And More

Apple Watch Ultra is one of the most expensive smartwatches in the market that most people would aspire to own. But if you are charmed by the appealing design of the Watch Ultra, then you could definitely consider a much cheaper option in the country from a brand called Fire-Boltt which has launched its Gladiator budget smartwatch, which is an Apple Watch Ultra clone. But what about its features and how much does it cost for the buyer?

Fire-Boltt Gladiator is priced at Rs 2,499 which is 30x times cheaper than the Watch Ultra which costs Rs 89,900 in the country. But is there anything similar apart from the looks? Well, it would be ridiculous to expect a feature set like the rugged Apple smartwatch but the Gladiator makes a good case in the budget segment.

Like most wearables in this range, you have a large 1.96-inch squarish display that supports HD resolution and claims to have an ultra-slim frame design. It even has a useful crown dial on the side that can be used to navigate between different features on the smartwatch. The screen promises a peak brightness of 600 nits which is quite good for outdoor usage.

It also provides hands-free Bluetooth calling thanks to the built-in speaker and mic. We’ve seen quite a few smartwatches in this range support this feature but are never certain about its quality and the privacy aspect of taking calls in public.

The options don’t end there, as you have 123 different sports modes, and is equipped with the always-on heart rate monitor along with the blood oxygen tracker. The company has managed to give it an IP67 rating and crack resistance, which is unlikely to be as strong as the Watch Ultra. You also can’t use the Gladiator inside the water or go scuba diving deep into the ocean. Fire-Boltt will be available later this week via online channels in the country.

