This iPhone Feature Will Let You Know If Apps Are Accessing Personal Info: How to Use

Apple started rolling out App Privacy Report that is designed to help users understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app. The feature paired with Apple App Store labels and LED indicators (for the front camera and mic access) aims to give users an idea of apps collecting their data. Now, with the iOS 15.2 that started rolling out earlier this month, iPhone and iPad users are finally receiving the App Privacy Report feature. Apple explains, “This is a great opportunity to review your app’s sensor, data, and internet usage."

It means that users with iPhone 6s or newer versions can use the App Privacy Report from the Settings app. To enable the feature, go to Settings > Privacy > App Privacy Report > Turn On App Privacy Report.

Apple explains that users will need to identify all of the data third-party partners collect. It can be done via the App Store labels, available since last year. That way, users will need to cross-check whether the collected data have been disclosed by the developer. For developers, Apple says, “You’re responsible for keeping your responses accurate and up to date. If your practices change, update your responses in App Store Connect."

Once you enable App Privacy Report, users will see the recent data by any app. In my case, I can see WhatsApp being my last visited app that accessed my microphone, contacts, photos, and camera. In that case, the WhatsApp app already discloses accessing these areas on the App Store. When the App Privacy Report is enabled, users can also see an App Network Activity that shows how many (and which) domains an app accessed. Under the Most Contacted Domains, users can check which apps accessed that domain.

In case you want to disable the App Privacy Report, go to Settings and select Privacy. Scroll down and tap App Privacy Report and now tap on Turn Off App Privacy Report at the bottom.

