This Is Google’s Plan To Help Android Phone Users Who Don’t Understand English

Mountain View, California-based giant Google is working on a new feature that will automatically translate content on all apps. The feature is said to come with the next version of Android, Android 13, a report in Android Police said. If a user uses English as their default language, they will be able to use Spanish for their social media apps without changing the system settings or the settings of other apps.

The feature is reported to be called the ‘Panlingual’ feature and is already in its early development stage. The report says that the feature is expected to be available in the “App Info" menu of the new “App Languages" option which is usually present in the “Languages and Input" page in Settings.

Google will allow users to change app language preferences from a single location as it is expected to be added as a separate setting. This will save the users’ time from having to change the language while using each app.

Currently, Android users can set their language preferences by using the system settings. In apps that support multiple languages, Android allows you to select the preferred language separately. The mentioned feature is said to make this process easier and more convenient.

