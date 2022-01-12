This Is How Apple iPhone 14 Models May Look Without Display Notch

Apple’s iPhone still has a notch. The iPhone 14 series, however, is set to change that with a hole-punch design, according to reports. Now, several people on Twitter are sharing mockups on how the Cupertino-based giant may implement a hole=punch design on the next iPhone series. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are the only two variants of the next iPhone that are rumoured to come with a hole-punch displaly design, in favour of a notch. The mockups on twitter mostly show a pill-shaped cutout for the Apple iPhone 14 models, instead of the circular hole-punch cutout we are used to seeing on Android phones.

Rumours have suggested that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models including the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will ditch the famous notch on the iPhone, in favour of a hole-punch cutout. Now, it is not known as to how Apple will implement this, since the notch on iPhones holds many important sensors like Face ID, but the images on Twitter have suggested what the iPhone-maker may do in terms of squeezing in the sensors within the hole-punch cutout.

The mockups mostly show a pill-shaped design that is said to hold a single front camera on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Now, rumours about Apple ditching the notch in favour of a hole-punch cutout have been coming in since last year. On the iPhone 13 series, the company even made the notch slightly smaller, giving users that little extra screen real estate.

The Apple iPhone 14 series is also set to ditch the “Mini" model of the iPhone. It is said to come in four variants - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to earlier reports, the Pro models will feature triple rear cameras and will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display, similar to their predecessors.

