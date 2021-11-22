This Is How Much Salary Apple Pays Engineers, Developers

Apple remains the world’s most valuable company, and its success is mainly credited to the pool of talent that designs and engineers its flagships like iPhones, Macs, and more. The company is known to invest heavily into each department that ensures Apple‘s products and services offer the best value for the price tag they carry. Naturally, it will peak the interests of many thinking about the salary and benefits offered by the company to its employees, particularly engineers. Now, a new report by Business Insider will answer some of your questions.

The research by the publication has some limitations as it does not include the value of stock grants, but we still get a rough idea. The report notes that American companies, including Apple, have to disclose the sum they pay workers from abroad when they apply for visas for transparency. Hence, the publication gathered information submitted to the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification for the third quarter of 2021. It includes salaries of nearly a thousand employees based in California, Texas, and Washington and not other countries.

The report highlights software development engineers for systems that received 45 applications will get a salary between $128,200 (roughly 95 lakh) to $220,000 (around Rs 1.63 crore). Software development engineers get up to $239,871 (around Rs 1.78 crore), while Machine learning engineers earn up to $250,000 (around Rs 1.86 crore). Further, software development engineer for tests, production services engineer, software development engineer for applications earn at least $137,275 (around Rs 1.02 crore), $150,000 (around Rs 1.11 crore), and $125,000 (around Rs 93 lakh), respectively. Lastly, an AR/VR software development engineer earns somewhere between $120,000 (around Rs 89 lakh) to $246,000 (around Rs 1.83 crore), and a Machine learning research engineer will get up to $211,300 (around Rs 1.57 crore).

Apple recently told its employees that workers could openly discuss wages, working hours, and work conditions internally and externally. The note published on an internal site was sent following the resignation of Apple software engineer Cher Scarlett, who alleged Apple previously halted discussions of pay among employees.

