This Is How You Can Quickly Block An Email Address On Gmail

Google has ensured that blocking an email address is just as easy as sending an email so that it gets widespread utilization. Follow this step-by-step guide to block an email address on Gmail.

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 13:15 IST

Gmail lets you block any email address.
Nowadays, our email inboxes receive spam, phishing emails, and a host of other ill-intended emails. We have all had situations when blocking a particular email address is the only viable option to cut off email communication. 

Fortunately, Gmail, arguably the most popular email client, lets you block any email address.

Google has ensured that blocking an email address is just as easy as sending an email so that it gets widespread utilization. 

Follow this step-by-step guide to block an email address on Gmail:

  1. Open Gmail.com on your browser or the Gmail app on your smartphone, and sign into your account if you haven’t already.
  2. Now, open the sender’s email you want to block.
  3. Look for the ‘three-dotted’ menu and tap it.
  4. Click on the Block “sender name" option.
  5. You have now successfully blocked the intended email sender.

If you change your mind and want to unblock someone, you can follow the same procedure. 

Clicking the three-dotted menu also reveals more options, including reporting spam, phishing, and showing the original message.

first published: November 26, 2022, 13:15 IST
