This Is How YouTube Is Stepping Into The Metaverse, NFT And Web3 Space

Google-owned video platform YouTube has announced that it is venturing into NFTs and metaverse on the basis of Web3 and Blockchain technologies. YouTube, in a blog post said that it wants to connect artists with their audiences on a “deeper level" and venture into the latest technologies like Web3 and its elements. The blog post from February 10 is written by Neil Mohan, YouTube’s Chief Product Officer.

In the blog post, Mohan says that YouTube wants to provide a verifiable way for fans to own a unique video, photo, art, and even experiences from their favourite creators as NFTs. On metaverse, Mohan said that YouTube could allow users to watch videos together in the metaverse. For now, metaverse on YouTube will focus on videos related to games and make them feel more alive. Mohan also said that YouTube wants to take a responsible approach with Web3 application. “There is a lot to be considered in making sure we approach these new technologies responsibly, but we think there’s incredible potential as well."

ALSO READ: YouTube Is Venturing Into NFTs, To Bring NFT-Related Features Soon, CEO Says

Advertisement

In his blog post, Mohan also spoke about some other features that are coming to YouTube like Channel Guidelines, Sorted Comments for Livestreams, and Super Chats for YouTube Shorts.

While YouTube is still in the planning phase, some of its competition like Twitter has already integrated NFTs into the platform. Twitter is already letting several test users post their NFTs as profile pictures.

Last month, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki had also revealed plans for the video platform to venture into the NFT space. She was quoted by Bloomberg as saying in an email to YouTube creators that the company is expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalise on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs, while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and their fans have on YouTube. The recent blog post from Mohan, in that case, details what Wojcicki had hinted last month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.