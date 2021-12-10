This Is OnePlus’ New Plan To Take On Samsung

OnePlus is reportedly working on a tablet that may be called the OnePlus Pad. The OnePlus Pad is reported to be in the works already and is anticipated to be launched in the first half of next year. The OnePlus Pad will further expand the company’s portfolio that has forayed into smart TVs, wearables, and audio products beyond smartphones. The new leak now suggests that OnePlus is also bringing its first tablet soon. Despite an early 2022 launch, the OnePlus Pad won’t come alongside the OnePlus 10 series, which is also expected to arrive in early 2022.

The leak comes courtesy of 91Mobiles, in partnership with noted tipster Mukul Sharma. The OnePlus tablet is said to be launched in the first half of 2022, and India may only get one variant, whereas the Chinese market will get multiple variants of the said OnePlus Pad. There is no information about the OnePlus tablet itself. The OnePlus 10 series, which is also expected to come in early 2022, is said to come in the first quarter of the next year.

Advertisement

Separately, a recent report has suggested that OnePlus may host a phyiscal launch event on January 5 during the consumer electronics show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas. Since there is no word as to what the Chinese company will unveil, speculation is ripe about the fact that we may get our first look at the OnePlus 10 series during the CES 2022.

The OnePlus 10 series has been rumoured on heavily in the past couple of months. The smartphones are said to come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The OnePlus 10 Pro has been tipped to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with super-fast 120W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.