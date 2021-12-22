This Is WhatsApp’s New Idea To Make You Feel ‘Safe’ About Chats, Calls

Meta-owned Instant Messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will make it more obvious that the instant messaging app is, in fact, end-to-end encrypted. The app is bringing two new indicators to inform users that calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted. The new indicators will appear either on the calling screen and the Status screen on the iOS version of WhatsApp.

On the calling screen, users are told that their calls are protected by end-to-end encryption. The feature was first found by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, who also shared a screenshot of the new indicators. According to the screenshots, the call screen on WhatsAp shows a “Your personal calls are end-to-end encrypted" indicator, under the call list. The Status screen also shows an indicator saying “Your status is end-to-end encrypted" in the screenshots shared in the report.

WhatsApp has been emphasising on its end-to-end encryption capabilities since earlier this year, when the Meta-owned app was embroiled in controversy over updates to its policy and terms of usage. While WhatsApp can not read the content of your messages, the metadata (information about your message) is not encrypted and is shared with parent company Meta (erstwhile Facebook).

WhatsApp turned on end-to-end encryption for chats back in 2016, and uses the same encryption protocol as its rival Signal, which is considered the “gold standard" in secure instant messaging these days.

