This May Be WhatsApp's New Plan To Make Money From You

WhatsApp has only recently got its multi-device support feature that allows users to stay connected to WhatsApp on up to four devices at one time. The feature does not require WhatsApp users to keep their smartphone connected to the internet at all times and works even without your smartphone being around at all times. Now, currently, users are able to connect up to four devices to WhatsApp at the same time. This number, however, could increase based on a subscription service that the Meta-owned instant messaging app seems to be working on.

According to a report in WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the company appears to be developing a new plan for business accounts with the goal of offering a few additional features to subscribers. One of these additional features will be the ability to link up to 10 devices to WhatsApp. This will allow more people in a business to have access to the official point of contact, in order to communicate with clients or customers.

Now, it is not known as to what other “added" features the company will add apart from the increased amount of linked devices. The report said that neither Android nor the iOS versions of WhatsApp Business show anything regarding the new features. Right now, there is also doubt over WhatsApp Business itself being a paid service in the future.

According to a recent report, WhatsApp is working on letting users text those numbers that are not saved on their smartphones. WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.8.11 showed that the company is working on a solution for this. The report shows that tapping on an unsaved number that has been sent on a chat will open an in-app menu that allows users to chat with the person if they are on WhatsApp.

