Home » News » Tech » This New Tool From OpenAI Can Detect AI-Written Text: Here Is How

This New Tool From OpenAI Can Detect AI-Written Text: Here Is How

The AI Text Classifier is a fine-tuned GPT model that predicts whether a piece of text was generated by AI from a variety of sources, such as ChatGPT.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 12:45 IST

New Delhi, India

The AI Text Classifier is a fine-tuned GPT model
The AI Text Classifier is a fine-tuned GPT model

After launching the most popular AI chatbot — ChatGPT, the Microsoft-backed AI research and deployment company OpenAI has now launched a new tool called ‘The AI Text Classifier; which can detect AI-generated content.

The AI Text Classifier is a fine-tuned GPT model that predicts whether a piece of text was generated by AI from a variety of sources, such as ChatGPT.  “This classifier is available as a tool to spark discussions on AI literacy," the company said on the new tool’s page.

According to the company, AI Text Classifier’s reliability typically improves as the length of the input text increases. Compared to a previously released classifier, this new tool is significantly more reliable on text from more recent AI systems.

Advertisement

Also, the classifier has a number of important limitations. It should not be used as a primary decision-making tool, but instead as a complement to other methods of determining the source of a piece of text. The classifier is very unreliable on short texts (below 1,000 characters). Even longer texts are sometimes incorrectly labeled by the classifier.

RELATED NEWS

Sometimes human-written text will be incorrectly but confidently labeled as AI-written by our classifier. “We recommend using the classifier only for English text. It performs significantly worse in other languages and it is unreliable on code," the website reads.

Text that is very predictable cannot be reliably identified. For example, it is impossible to predict whether a list of the first 1,000 prime numbers was written by AI or humans, because the correct answer is always the same. AI-written text can be edited to evade the classifier.

“Classifiers like ours can be updated and retrained based on successful attacks, but it is unclear whether detection has an advantage in the long-term. Classifiers based on neural networks are known to be poorly calibrated outside of their training data. For inputs that are very different from text in our training set, the classifier is sometimes extremely confident in a wrong prediction," the company said.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: February 01, 2023, 12:45 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 12:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photo In Racy Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Bikinis

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty's Bridal Lookbook Decoded: The Celebrity Bride's Wedding Looks Included Lehengas, Sarees And Pantsuits