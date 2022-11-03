Home » News » Tech » This New WhatsApp Feature Will Allow You To Hide Your 'Last Seen' And 'Online' Status, Here's How

This New WhatsApp Feature Will Allow You To Hide Your 'Last Seen' And 'Online' Status, Here's How

WhatsApp is calling their new feature' Online Presence,' so that you can chat with certain people without all your contacts knowing you're there.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 09:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Decide who sees your online status (Image: WhatsApp)
Decide who sees your online status (Image: WhatsApp)

Everyone has found themselves in a situation where they want to connect with someone on WhatsApp but don’t want some other contacts to know they are online. While you may have turned it off, WhatsApp’s ‘Last Seen’ feature revealed exactly when you were last online, and the app displayed you as ‘Online’ when you were using it.

Fortunately, the app has now rolled out a feature that allows users to completely hide their ‘Online’ presence from contacts, whilst continuing to chat with whoever they want.

WhatsApp is calling their new feature’ Online Presence,’ so that “you can chat with certain people without all your contacts knowing you’re there."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Do note that by default, WhatsApp will show your ‘Last Seen’ and ‘Online’ status to all contacts, so here’s how to disable it:

For Android users: Go to More options in the WhatsApp app > then head to Settings > and then Privacy.

For iOS users: Open WhatsApp > Settings > Account > and then Privacy.

For Desktop users: Tap the three dotted menu > Settings > Privacy.

You can choose to show your Last Seen and Online status to Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts Except…, and Nobody. Alos, enabling this feature will forbid you from seeing other users’ Last Seen and Online status as well.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: November 03, 2022, 09:38 IST
last updated: November 03, 2022, 09:38 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Glamorous In Off-shoulder Black See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures

+23PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About