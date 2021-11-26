This Samsung Flagship Smartphone May Be ‘Dead’

Samsung Galaxy Note series has been heavily reported to be heading towards discontinuation since the past few months. It is believed that Samsung is shuttering its Galaxy Note smartphones, in favour of providing similar usability on its Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (and successors, according to rumours) and the Galaxy Z Fold series. Samsung putting S Pen support on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also said to be the South Korean’s move towards pulling the plug on the Galaxy Note series. Now, a new report says that the company is set to put an end to the production of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. Was this the last Samsung Galaxy Note ever?

According to a report by ETNews, Samsung is set to end the production of the Galaxy Note 20 series that was launched last year. If Samsung does put an end to the Galaxy Note series, the Galaxy Note 20 will be the last Galaxy Note smartphones in the range. The report in ETNews suggests that Samsung sold about 3.2 million Galaxy Note 20 devices this year, down from the 10 million (approx) units sold last year. This is being said as the final hint towards the South Korean’s decision of ending the Note series for good.

Advertisement

Now, while Samsung has not said anything officially, it has been in the news since a while. With the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 coming with S Pen support, it is being said that Samsung does not need the Note series anymore as both these phones provide all the features that the Galaxy Note series was known for.

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have also suggested an S-Pen slot within the smartphone - a distinct feature of the Galaxy Note series that differentiated it from the rest. It is being reported that Samsung is putting the S-Pen slot on the upcoming flagship as the company will not make Note phones anymore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.