A new security report has revealed that Wyze, a security camera brand stopped selling one of its products because hackers could easily access footage through its camera. And the worrying part is that Wyze knew about this vulnerability for over three years. The details have been shed by security firm Bitdefender, but it feels the firm has been three years too late for sharing the news publicly.

Bitdefender researchers said Wyze had to stop selling its security camera because the SD card on the device can be accessed by anyone on the internet, who can steal the encryption key because of the issue, and eventually use the card to download the watch the footage of the houses using the said camera.

Wyze cameras are not officially available in India, but it is possible some of you might have bought them from the US. And if any of you have bought the Wyze security cameras, using them daily for your house monitoring, we suggest you switch brands for the sake of your security. Bitdefender report says the issue has been around since 2019, and the company only stopped selling the product earlier this year.

The brand never talked about the issues, and to make the matters worse, this security report is a serious concern for consumers as well as manufacturers operating in this market.

Security cameras are heavily relied upon because of their convenience. People can monitor their houses remotely, set up alarms so that no one intrudes into their homes. But this convenience is seemingly becoming the source of attacks.

Connecting these security cameras to the internet via Wi-Fi means you leave the device vulnerable to different security issues. And unless the manufacturer rolls out a firmware update, the device is susceptible to third-party attacks, something that Wyze had figured long back, and never said anything about it.

Buying security cameras is essential but people need to be wary of which brand they are choosing.

Because it is possible that buying affordable can come at the cost of your security.

