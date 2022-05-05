This ‘Ultrahuman Chip’ Monitors Blood Glucose Real-time To Help You Avoid Getting Diabetes

Ultrahuman is a fitness tech startup that is making headlines globally for offering a new approach to help people get fit and avoid diabetes. Founded by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal, Ultrahuman or the product called Ultrahuman Cyborg is focusing on metabolic fitness by tracking blood glucose and other “advanced biomarkers" to provide health insights. The Ultrahuman Cyborg consists of a biosensor that needs to be attached to your tricep. This biosensor basically reads your blood glucose levels real-time and relays the same to an app on iPhone called Ultrahuman.

Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal had earlier founded the hyper local logistics service provider called Runnr, which was acquired and merged with Zomato in 2017. After working for a few years at Zomato, Mohit and Vatsal opted to start Ultrahuman.

Vatsal Singhal, Co-founder & CTO, of Ultrahuman, in an interaction with Debashis Sarkar of News18 Tech, shared the concept of tracking real-time glucose for fitness and how it benefited from the Apple App Accelerator.

It’s understandable that blood glucose levels are only discussed in India when you are already suffering from diabetes.The concept of Ultrahuman chip is simple: monitor your blood glucose on a regular basis so that you don’t get diabetes at all.

“The need to monitor sugar real-time is simply because blood glucose levels change every second in your body and responds to stress, sleep, climate, food and more factors. Not just diabetes, the platform also helps you know your body better," said Singhal.

Stars like Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Kunal Kapoor along with athletes like Abhinav Bindra and Prannoy HS are said to be using the Ultrahuman Cyborg. It is available in India and UAE. The Ultrahuman Cyborg will be entering the USA, and Europe regions soon.

Fitness technology for the masses is mostly restricted to wearing a smartwatch or fitness band to track steps and calorie intake. While fitness watches help to motivate people to live an active lifestyle these certainly don’t provide actionable intel about your body.

“Now, think of a small sensor that is always attached to your body and tells you exactly when your body needs food, when it’s the best time to workout and what lifestyle you should adopt to stay fit. This is exactly what the Ultrahuman platform or Ultrahuman Cyborg offers. It’s like a live fuel meter for your body, considering the fuel for the body as blood glucose," explained Singhal.

Whatever you eat gets converted to glucose in your blood and is carried to your cells to provide energy. The Ultrahuman chip simply monitors blood glucose real-time.

“We are always told that we should eat four meals a day– breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner. While we may feel hungry as per the clock, what we are unable to figure out is whether our body needs that food at that time or not. For example, your body may have ample supply of blood glucose from the late night butter chicken you had and just because it’s 9AM doesn’t necessarily mean your body needs that oatmeal breakfast," he added.

The Ultrahuman platform considers blood glucose readings to showcase how stressed you are, whether your body needs food instantly due to decreased blood glucose or when your body has enough blood glucose already you can skip a meal. It can also show the ideal blood glucose levels required for working out, in other words, you will get to know when your body is ready for a workout or when you must not have that chocolate ice cream.

“The Ultrahuman app measures the impact of food, activity and lifestyle on your body using glucose biomarkers. Deep personalised insights, gamified daily scores and nudges help in actively improving energy levels, losing fat and avoiding metabolic disorders. The experience is augmented with the help of coaches, educational content and digital workouts providing you with the tools to both impact your health and assess it in real time," he said.

The Ultrahuman team joined the Apple App Accelerator in Bengaluru to refine the app experience. The Apple App Accelerator provides help from Apple experts in Bengaluru to help developers create better apps in iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS.

Talking about being a part of the Apple App Accelerator, Singhal said, “With help from the App Accelerator program, Ultrahuman was able to refine and provide a rich experience deeply integrated with the Apple ecosystem. One on one consultations with experts, feature presentations and app reviews enabled us to create a delightful, powerful and polished app experience for our users. The program also helped us get featured multiple times on the App Store which brought in more users on the platform from around the world."

