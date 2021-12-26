This Zodiac Sign in India Got The Most Number of Matches on Bumble in 2021

As 2022 is just days away, women-centric dating app Bumble has shared insights of 2021. The company says that over one billion matches were made on Bumble globally in 2021, showing over a 25 percent increase from the matches made in 2020. Similarly, over 9 billion messages were exchanged on the platform globally in 2021, up nearly 40 percent from 2020. The increase in interactions could be credited to a state of normalcy around the world, mainly before the spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant. It essentially means that users were likely interacting with more people on the platform as they were less hesitant to step outside earlier this year.

Bumble says the highest number of messages were exchanged between October and early November in 2021 as singles all over the world headed into the start of the “online dating season."

Speaking on the Indian market, the company revealed that the most popular Bumble Profile Badges include “Exercise," “Date Intentions," “Drinking," and “Education." These badges let users convey their habits and likes to others on the platform.

In a press note, the company highlights that “2021 was the year of intentional dating where singles were eager to build more meaningful connections than ever." Hence, the “Dating Intentions" badge was one of the most popular filters used in 2021 among members. When it comes to interest badges that users use to talk about hobbies, “Film and TV," “Food and Drink," and “Sports" were the most popular choices. In 2021, action & adventure and comedy were the top two genres of choice for Indians who adopted the “Film and TV" Interest Badge on their Bumble profiles. While Bollywood was another top choice for Millennials, Anime was the most popular genre among Gen Z.

Interestingly, Coffee was the beverage of choice for Indians who selected the “Food and Drink" interest category, followed by beer, foodie and Biryani. As expected, Cricket, Football and badminton were some of the top sports displayed on Bumble profiles in the country.

Moreover, the report reveals Leos (July 22 to August 22) on Bumble were the luckiest as they got the most matches of any star sign, followed by Scorpio (October 23 to November 22) and Libra (September 22 to October 23) in India.

The top Profile Prompts on Bumble include: “We’ll get along if," “The quickest way to my heart is," “Favourite quality in a person," “Perfect first date." On the other hand, the most popular Question Games on Bumble in 2021 are:

What’s the first thing you find attractive in someone?

What’s your go-to comfort food?

What is something you’re currently obsessed with?

>Dating in 2022: Tips to Bumble better

Bumble has also offered some tricks to use the app as we’ll enter 2022 shortly. It says the most popular time to be on Bumble is between 7 PM to 10 PM especially during the weekdays. Additionally, users who add more photos and use prompts have higher chances of getting matches.

