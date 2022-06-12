TikTok May Be Bringing A Feature To End Your Pointless Infinite Scrolling On Its Feed

Have you ever caught yourself in a situation where you are aimlessly scrolling through your social media feed? We have all been there and it is considered as one of the worsts symptoms of those battling smartphone addiction. Short video platform TikTok has a solution for this. The company is bringing an in-app feature that aims at saving people from pointless scrolling.

TikTok will soon show a reminder after using the app for a prolonged period of time, adding a new layer to the daily limits. Teenagers using the platform will be prompted to use the screen time limiting tool, if they spend more than 100 minutes on the app in a day. TikTok is also adding a new screen time dashboard on the app, where it will show a summary of app usage. These stats will include the amount of time the app has been opened, a breakdown of the daytime, and night time usage. There is also an overall counter for the amount of time spent in the app daily.

TikTok’s new feature comes after similar measures from social media platforms like Instagram and Netflix that are helping users manage their time on the app. Apple and Google also have software-based measures in-place for Android and iOS to inform people and promote less screen time.

Instagram is also taking measures to not let users share everything they do on their stories. The Meta-owned platform is testing a new layout in Brazil where it only shows your followers three stories at a time and hides the rest. According to the user who found the upcoming Instagram feature, the app will show only three stories at a time, and will hide the rest behind a “Show All" button.

