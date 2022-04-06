Timex Fit 2.0 Watch With Bluetooth Calling Feature Launched: Price in India, Specs

Timex has launched a new smartwatch in India dubbed Timex Fit 2.0. The new watch comes with a square-shaped dial that takes inspiration from Apple Watch, and customers can choose between three colourways: Grey, Blue, and Black. Interestingly, the company launched another smartphone under the same moniker that featured a round-shaped dial. In 2021, the first-gen Timex Fit watch was also announced. The gen-model comes with a large 1.72-inch touch-enabled display, and customers will likely get access to the main menu with the round dial on the right spine. The Timex Fit 2.0 still uses the traditional metal buckle strap-on mechanism, while many brands like Fitbit and Apple are looking at alternatives for a more comfortable fit.

Timex Fit 2.0 Price in India

The Timex Fit 2 carries a price tag of Rs 5,995, but it is available on the official India website for Rs 5,515. The website is not offering sale deals yet. Timex also sells fitness bands in India, and currently, its Time Fitness Band is retailing at Rs 3,147 on the official website.

Timex Fit 2.0 Specifications

As mentioned, the square-shaped Timex Fit 2.0 comes with a 1.72-inch touch-enabled display with 360×385 pixel resolution. The smartwatch can monitor heart rate, blood pressure tracking, and sleep - pretty standard for budget smartwatches in this range these days. It also can monitor Blood Oxygen saturation (SpO2) which became a highly demanded feature amid the pandemic. The Timex Fit 2.0 comes with Bluetooth calling, though it remains unclear whether it is limited to Android smartphones. For instance, the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch that launched recently comes with Bluetooth calling, but the support is limited to Android phones. The feature essentially lets users make calls via the smartwatch as the Numpad and calling button comes on the screen. Other key features include music control and a camera shutter.

The Timex Fit 2.0 can detect 20 sports modes and is touted to deliver a 7-day battery life.

