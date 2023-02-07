Tinder Doubles Down On Online Abuse Protection With Updates To Real-Time Safety Features: All Details

Tinder, today has announced enhanced protection against online abuse with expanded categorization of hate speech, sexual exploitation, and harassment with new updates to its ‘Does This Bother You?’ and ‘Are You Sure?’ features.

The new update will also allow users to have better control with the introduction of ‘Incognito Mode’ and ‘Block Profile’ and improved user reporting options.

As per Tinder, the company is updating what it classifies as ‘harmful or inappropriate,’ and terms related to hate speech, sexual exploitation or harassment—which are against the company’s community guidelines.

Tinder claims that the ‘Are You Sure?’ feature helps in preventing inappropriate messages—with sexual or violent content—by over 10%, and it prompts users to reconsider their actions before they send such a message. On the other hand, the ‘Does This Bother You?’ feature—like the name suggests—does the opposite by prompting users if a user’s message bothers them, and accordingly take action against such users.

Additionally, with the introduction of new features like ‘Incognito Mode’ allow users to control who sees them while browsing profiles, ‘Block Profile’ gives users the option to block profiles they don’t want to see and ‘Long Press Reporting’ makes it easy to report bad behavior with a tap and hold of offensive messages.

It must be noted that Incognito Mode is only available for Tinder+, Gold, and Premium members.

“Every touchpoint in Tinder has been built with safety in mind, but we’ve heard from members that they aren’t always aware of what safety features currently exist, how to use them, or how to approach staying safe when they take a conversation off the app," said Rory Kozoll, VP of Product, Integrity at Tinder.

