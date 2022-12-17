Home » News » Tech » Tinder Introduces 'Relationship Goals' to Help Users Connect with More Purpose

Tinder Introduces 'Relationship Goals' to Help Users Connect with More Purpose

The purpose of 'Relationship Goals' feature is to make it easier for users to express their intentions and preferences to prospective matches in a way that might result in more fruitful and suitable interactions.

Users can select from one of six options: Long-term partner, Long-term, open to short-term, Short-term, open to long-term, Short-term fun, New friends, or Still figuring it out. (Image: Tinder)
The dating app Tinder now has a new feature called ‘Relationship Goals’ that enables users to describe what they are looking for in a partner. According to the company, the feature started rolling out to users in a few regions on Friday and will be accessible to all members globally by January 5th, 2023.

“Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with. In fact, 72 per cent of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want," said Kyle Miller, Vice President of Core Product at Tinder.

He added, “Relationship Goals gives members more control over their interactions and allows them to match with more intention, without missing out on a connection they wouldn’t have made anywhere else." 

In addition to rolling out the “Relationship Goals" feature globally, Tinder has reported that during its testing phase in select markets, over 50% of members added the feature to their profiles. 

To utilize this feature, users simply need to access their profile settings and select from one of six options: Long-term partner, Long-term, open to short-term, Short-term, open to long-term, Short-term fun, New friends, or Still figuring it out. This allows members to clearly communicate their intentions and preferences to potential matches, potentially leading to more compatible and successful connections.

