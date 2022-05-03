Tired Of Power Cuts? Here’s How You Can Buy The Best Inverter For Your House

The summer heatwave and continues power cuts have added to the misery of people in the country recently. People rely on coolers and ACs to cool down the room temperature, which is soaring to new heights by the day. But to run all these machines, you need constant power supply, which has also become hard to come by.

In such cases, the best way to tackle long power cuts is to buy an inverter for the house. Unlike the diesel generators, these don’t make noise, or require fossil fuel to run. Inverters need batteries to give you the backup, and based on the size of your house, you can buy the best inverter size and unit for adequate supply.

Here are some of the things you need to consider while buying an inverter best suited for your house.

How Much Power You Need

You can list down the number of electronics appliances that requires inverter support when the light goes out. Lights and fans are generally the top choices for house owners, but their power consumption isn’t going to burn in your pocket. So, if you have the budget, rationalise it so that you can run other appliances when the power goes out.

How To Get The Right Inverter For My House

Power ratings are equally important for inverters as well. These are denoted with proper Volt Ampere (VA) rating, which refers to the voltage and the current offered by the inverter to the appliances. An average household utilises 2 fans and 2 lights when the power goes out, and for such use cases, people need to buy an inverter of around 250 VA. If your requirement also includes a cooler or even a television, the inverter size and power goes up based on the size and the power of the appliances in question.

Inverter Needs The Right Battery

There is no point buying an inverter if you don’t fit it with the right battery size. After all, the power supply comes through the battery, which then delivers the voltage through the inverter to different appliances. Now you have different ways of calculating the right battery size for your size, but the general and the safest way to consult an electrician, who has a good idea about your requirements. List down the appliances that you will run through the inverter, and they will suggest you the best possible option, based on your budget.

Tips To Follow While Using An Inverter

- Inverters are meant to plug the power holes when the light is out for hours. Do not use them for power supply

beyond a few hours. It needs to be regularly charged to keep the battery from draining out.

- Always keep an eye on the health of the battery. The moment you see the battery-low sign blink on the inverter,

call up your technician and get it repaired/changed immediately.

- Reduce the power load on the inverter by minimising its use to small appliances. It is generally recommended to

avoid using TV, fridge or washing machine when the regular power supply is out.

