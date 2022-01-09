Titan’s eyewear division Titan Eye Plus has launched the ‘EyeX’ smart glasses aimed at prescription glass users. Powered by a Qualcomm-chipset, the smart glasses can be used with short and far-sighted (-/+ 5) customers that can double as wireless earphones and a fitness tracker. The Titan EyeX also have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Both front material and temple are made of plastic, while the frame sports a square-shaped design. The full-body features a black colour finish.

Titan EyeX Specifications, Features

It appears the lenses won’t project data on the glasses themselves, but the temple (handle) supports touch that can be used to take calls or play/pause music. These aren’t your regular earphones as we get open-ear speakers. Open-ear speakers will allow users to listen to music and voice notifications. It could be useful outdoors as users will be aware of ambient sounds but not everyone may find the open sound system convenient. The company claims the Titan EyeX features Clear Voice Capture (CVC) technology that captures the clear voice and automatically adjusts the volume. There’s also an inbuilt tracker to help users locate the glasses in case they misplace them.

Coming to fitness tracking abilities, the Titan EyeX comes with an inbuilt pedometer to count steps and calories count. The Titan EyeX are touted to deliver up to five hours of battery backup with the smart features enabled. Otherwise, users can use them as prescription spectacles for a full day. Speaking over the battery backup, Saumen Bhaumik, CEO of Eyewear Division at Titan Company Limited told the Indian Express that it “would be enough for continuous usage for most users." Notably, these are Titan’s third smart-spectacles after Orange Square SkyFly Unisex Sunglasses (2019) and Fastrack Audio Sunglasses (2020).

Titan EyeX Price in India

The Titan EyeX are available to purchase on the Titan Eyeplus website for Rs 9,999 (only the frame). With powered lenses, the price in India starts at Rs 10,398 and goes up with add-ons like Fog-free (Rs 500) and anti-reflective coatings (Rs 250). The glasses are also available at Titan Eye+ retail stores.

