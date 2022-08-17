It has been a solid couple of months since the new PlayStation Plus launched and, expectably, a slew of new games have already come to the service. Now, while newly added titles like Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Marvel’s Avengers, and Yakuza Like A Dragon are some truly worthwhile titles to invest your time into, the true value of the new PlayStation Plus lies in the availability of some PlayStation Studios titles and a plethora of indies.

In India, PS Plus is available in three tiers - Essential, Extra and Deluxe. If you are looking to subscribe, the maximum value-for-money option is going to be the Extra tier. For a monthly fee of Rs 749 or Rs 4,999 annually, you get access to hundreds or games from PS4 and PS5 as part of the Game Catalog, PS Plus monthly games, online gaming, and cloud saves. However, choosing to play a game can get overwhelming, especially when you are presented with so much to choose from. Simply put, it’s a first-world problem akin to choosing a movie on Netflix.

To help you get started, here are three of the best titles to need to play on the new PS Plus:

1) Returnal

In Returnal, you play as Selene, a mysterious woman who has crash landed on a hostile alien planet called Atropos. Remember that it is a rogue-like game, ergo, the levels reset every time you die, enemies respawn, you lose weapons and the cycle begins again. Returnal also has a story that grabs your attention from the get-go. So, If you are looking for a challenge that becomes immensely rewarding, do give Returnal a try.

2) Stray

The fact that you get to play as a cute cat should be enough of a reason to play this ingenious indie title by Annapurna Interactive, but if you are not convinced, the game has a heartwarming story, smart puzzles and super-fun platforming, albeit linear in nature. Also, for being an indie, Stray looks beyond beautiful, even on the base PS4. Stray is a short game that will not consume your life, making it suitable for people who want to scratch the gaming itch without affecting their work. The game is also available to play on PC.

3) Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Let’s get one thing straight that Death Stranding isn’t for everyone. It has a slow build-up, repetitive tasks and if you are not attentive, you can miss out on the story. But there are a lot of things it does get right because right off the bat, Death Stranding’s storyline appears to be masterfully crafted by Hideo Kojima, with Norman Reedus, Guillermo Del Toro and Mads Mikkelsen doing justice to their respective characters. Slowburn takes you by storm when the game’s half-way mark hits. Once you get invested in the game’s lore and the myriad of ways you can traverse the stunningly crafted world inside the Decima Engine, it’s hard to put the controller down.

With that said, the new PS Plus has some great value for the long-term and especially for gamers who are yet to experience Sony’s first-party masterpieces. The subscription service is currently available to use on PS5 and PS4.

