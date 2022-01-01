Top 5 Free Apps To Download If You Want To Quit Smoking in 2022

Another new year has started and with it come many resolutions from people across the world. One of the most common resolutions without a doubt is to live a more healthy lifestyle and possibly give up on habits that aren’t good for health. One of the first habits that comes to mind here is smoking and millions of people across the world, every year, decide to quit smoking as a new year kicks in.

This year would be no different and we thought that since people will try to live a healthier life, how can technology be used in order to help them achieve their goals. Since technology is a big part of people’s lives, there are ways that technology can help us do basically everything, even if it is something like quitting smoking. Now, while there’s nothing like a nicotine patch as of now, we have many apps that try and make sure their users don’t smoke or are able to quit successfully. Let us take a look at five apps that will help you quit smoking in 2022:

>EasyQuit - Available on both iOS and Android, has a high rating on both app markets. The app comes with features like a memory game to resist the cravings, along with something called a “Slow Mode" that helps people quit gradually and slowly. The app also offers multiple tools for tracking your smoking habits. The app, however, has been pointed out to launch excessive pop-up ads.

>Smoke Free - Smoke Free gives users one-on-one advice to quit smoking. There is also a Smoke Free Facebook community for support and gives users research-based techniques and strategies along with support through coaches. The app uses evidence-based behaviour change techniques to help users quit smoking.

>Kwit - Kwit is an app that also gives its users extra encouragement with motivational cards. The app comes with a personalised dashboard that allows you to keep a track of your progress and a diary to manage cravings. The app is free to download and can be used for quitting smoking, reducing the use of nicotine substitutes, and more. Kwit also offers a place to make note of cravings, allowing users to keep a track of triggers.

>QuitSure - QuitSure is a personalised app designed for users to quit smoking and handle their cravings without the need of chewing gums or vapes. The app claims to offer a smoke-free experience within six days with no cravings. The developers claim a 95 percent success rate with features like personal consultation, techniques to stay smoke free, and more.

>QuitNow - QuitNow is an app that engages you to quit smoking. It aims to avoid tobacco just by giving you a picture of yourself. This means that it gives users 70 goals based on the cigarettes they avoided, money saved, and much more.

