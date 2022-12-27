Top 5 Tech Gadgets to Give as Gifts for the New Year

As we approach the start of a new year, it’s a perfect opportunity to give thoughtful gifts to your friends and family that will be useful for the long term. One category that is always appreciated is technology, which has a way of making life easier and more convenient.

With that in mind, we have compiled a list of the top five gadgets that make great gifts for loved ones, covering a range of categories. Whether you’re looking for something practical or fun, there’s something on this list for everyone.

For the Gamer: Sony Inzone H9

The Sony Inzone H9 is a top-of-the-line gaming headset that is perfect for both PC and PS5 gamers. It offers some of the best noise canceling technology available in a gaming headset, and delivers clear, high-quality sound with rich highs and mids, a wide soundstage, and plenty of bass that doesn’t drown out other frequencies. The headset is also built with comfort in mind, featuring comfortable ear cushions and high-quality plastics. In our testing, we found no latency when using the included dongle or in Bluetooth mode, making it a great gift for any gamer.

For the Adventurer/Auto Enthusiast: Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor

If you have a friend who loves adventure riding or traveling, it’s important to consider their safety and well-being. A portable air inflator is a great gift for those who like to go on long road trips or travel to remote locations on their motorcycles or cars. The Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is an affordable and convenient choice, featuring five inflation modes: Manual Mode, Motorcycle Mode, Bicycle Mode, Ball Mode, and Car Mode. It’s easy to take with you wherever you go, making it an ideal gift for any daredevil.

For the Coffee Lover: NESCAFÉ É Smart Coffee Maker

It’s a fact that not everyone has the time or expertise to brew their own coffee, and in these cases, instant coffee is often the go-to solution. However, instant coffee is often not as well-regarded as freshly brewed coffee by coffee aficionados due to its inferior taste. This is where gadgets like the Nescafe É Smart Coffee Maker come in handy. Not only can it make a variety of drinks, including frothy hot cappuccinos, creamy iced coffee, and classic espresso, but it can also be controlled remotely using your phone via Bluetooth. This coffee maker can prepare coffee in just 60-90 seconds and comes with a spill-proof mug, making it easy to take your coffee on the go.

For the Movie Buff: LG C2 OLED TV

Now that OLED TVs are becoming more affordable, investing in one is the best way to enjoy an immersive content consumption experience, whether you’re gaming or watching movies. The LG C2 is an excellent choice in particular. Not only does it offer the best picture quality in the sub 2 lakh rupees price range, but it also has gaming-specific features like support for VRR, a 120 Hz refresh rate at 4K, and an in-built game optimizer setting that allows you to easily change settings on the fly. In addition to deep, rich blacks, the LG C2 provides some of the best picture quality you can get under 2 lakhs, making it a great gift for a loved one who enjoys watching content at home.

For the Fitness Buff: Garmin Forerunner 255

In our review earlier this year, we described the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music as an indispensable tool for your fitness and athletic needs. For your loved ones who are into running and fitness, in general, will enjoy the highly accurate running smartwatch, which offers incredible battery life and excellent workout tracking for Rs 42,990. Its tank-like build quality, comfortable and lightweight design, and great sunlight legibility make it a highly refined and impressive package.

