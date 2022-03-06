Top 6 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 in India in March 2022

Smartphones under Rs 30,000 are no longer sub-standard as OEMs are heavily updating this segment to gain an edge over the phone market. India’s smartphone market continues to boom, but there’s still a demand for quality mid-budget phones. Many of the leading brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Micromax and more have launched their premium mid-budget smartphones that feature eye-catching specifications. If you’re planning to buy smartphones under Rs 30,000 in March 2022, here’s a list you should consider. Some of these phones may also be receiving a temporary price cut and bank deals on e-commerce sites, so cross-check prices before you make the final decision.

Micromax In Note 2: Though not exactly a mid-budget smartphone, this ‘made in India’ Micromax In Note 2 deserves recognition for offering a clean Android OS experience. The smartphone currently costs Rs 13,499 on Flipkart for the base 64GB variant, and customers can choose between two colours. Key features include quad rear cameras, side fingerprint unlock, a 5,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek G95 chipset. (Review)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Another relatively affordable mid-budget smartphone on the list includes OnePlus’ latest Nord CE 2 5G that promises to deliver an all-rounder performance without compromising the ‘core’ features. Its 8GB + 128GB storage option costs Rs 24,999 and we get a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. Other features include 5G, MediaTek 900 SoC, 65W fast charging, and triple rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Samsung is yet to launch a solid mid-budget smartphone in India, but the Galaxy M52 5G from late last year is worth considering. The phone features a sleek design, and it currently costs Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Other key features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 6.7-inch 120Hz sAMOLED screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC that can easily run games and multiple apps simultaneously. (Review)

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G: If your priority is ultra-fast charging, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G will be the right choice. The smartphone supports 120W ultra-fast charging that can fully charge the device from 0 battery in just 15 minutes. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G also comes with a 120Hz Full-HD+ AMOLED, 108-megapixel triple rear cameras, and MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Its price in India starts at Rs 28,999, and the package includes the 120W fast charger. (Review)

Vivo V23 5G: Similarly, if your priority is selfies, then the Vivo V23 5G is the best option to consider. The smartphone comes with two front cameras that have flashlights around for better images at night. You can even adjust the tone of these lights to warm or cool, based on your preferences. The rear cameras also offer solid performance and the phone has a nice, sleek design inspired by iPhone 12 series. Interestingly, it is the only phone on this list that includes wired earbuds and a 3.5mm to USB-C dongle inside the box. It costs 29,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. (Review)

Watch Video: Vivo V23 5G Review: For The Selfie Lovers

Oppo Reno 7 5G: Oppo’s newly launched Oppo Reno 7 5G comes with an eye-catching design and it is powered by the Dimensity 9000 SoC. It’s a phone priced under Rs 30,000 (Rs 28,999 exactly for 258GB storage and 8GB RAM) that seeks your attention with other key features like AMOLED display, 5G hardware, quality rear cameras, and long battery life. It also supports 65W fast charging and carries a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. (Review)

