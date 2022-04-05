Top 6 Smartwatches From NoiseFit, Realme And More Under Rs 5,000 in India (April 2022)

Smartwatches are a category that has picked up quite a bit in the recent years. While the Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch in the whole world, in India, it is the affordable wearables that take up most of the market. Brands like Noise, Realme, Boat, Xiaomi, and the likes have made a place for themselves in the affordable sub-Rs 5,000 smartwatch market, and there are a lot of options for someone looking for a good smartwatch on a budget. With that in mind, we have curated some of the best smartwatches under the price of Rs 5,000 that you can buy in the Indian market right now. Let’s take a look.

1. NoiseFit Evolve 2 - Priced at Rs 3,999

The NoiseFit Evolve 2 was launched late last year as the company’s latest wearable offering. Priced at Rs 3,999, the NoiseFit Evolve 2 can be purchased on the company’s official website. The smartwatch comes with features like a 1.2-inch always-on AMOLED display, a heart rate sensor, an accelerometer, and an SpO2 sensor. It comes with up to 7 days of battery life with a 200mAh unit and charges for up to five days’ life in just 30 minutes.

2. Realme Watch S - Priced at Rs 4,999

The Realme Watch S is a popular choice for someone looking for a smartwatch under the Rs 5,000 budget. The smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch display and comes with up to 15 days of battery backup. The smartwatch comes with 16 sport modes and over 100 watch faces. The Realme Watch S also comes with health features like a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and more. It comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

3. TicWatch GTH - Priced at Rs 4,799

The TicWatch GTH from Mobvoi was launched last year at a price of Rs 4,799. The smartwatch comes with a 24-hour skin temperature monitoring feature, an SpO2 sensor, a respiration rate monitor, and more sensors. The smartwatch has a 5ATM water resistance rating, and comes with 14 workout modes. The TicWatch GTH is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life.

4. Goqii Smart Vital - Priced at Rs 4,499

The Goqii Smart Vital is priced at Rs 4,499 in India. The smartwatch comes with features like an SpO2 sensor, a body temperature monitor, blood pressure tracker, and offers users 3 months of free personal coaching. The smartwatch also has 24×7 heart monitoring and Auto Sleep tracking. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery backup.

5. Amazfit Bip U - Priced at Rs 4,999

The Amazfit Bip U comes with a 1.43-inch display with 50+ sport modes. The smartwatch comes with a built-in Blood Oxygen monitor, stress monitor, heart rate sensor, and more fitness features. The Amazfit Bip U comes with 5-ATM water resistance and offers up to 9 days of battery life. The smartwatch has up to 50 watch faces and comes with built-in support for Amazon Alexa.

6. PLAYFIT Dial - Priced at Rs 3,299

The PLAY Fit Dial smartwatch is one of the most affordable option on this list. The smartwatch comes with features like a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and more. The PLAY Dial has an IPS display with multiple customisable watch faces and comes with IP67 dust and water resistance.

