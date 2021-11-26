Top 7 Smart Speakers From Amazon, Google And More Under Rs 5,000

Smart speakers are mostly the first smart home or Internet-of-Things (IoT) product people get for their homes. Today, smart speakers have become quite a common product that many tech-savvy users opt for, in an attempt to make their lives a little easier. With many products from brands like Google, Amazon, Lenovo, and the likes, there are quite a few options out there in the market. However, finding a product within a certain budget can get a little tricky. Which is why we are here, and today we have listed out some of the best smart speakers under Rs 5,000 in India.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) at a price of Rs 3,999

When talking about smart speakers, it is not possible to not mention Amazon’s Echo range of smart speakers. The Amazon Echo Dot is the entry-level Amazon Echo smart speaker and the 4th Generation Amazon Echo Dot costs Rs 3,999 and is available for sale on Amazon. The smart speaker supports Alexa as the primary virtual assistant and can be connected to other speakers/headphones for stereo sound.

Google Nest Mini at a price of Rs 3,499

The Google Nest Mini is Google’s smaller smart speaker that is priced at Rs 3,499 in India. The Google Nest Mini is available for purchase on multiple retailers including Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, and more. The smart speaker comes with Google Assistant and is powered by a quad-core processor. The smart speaker comes with a 40mm driver that helps deliver 360-degree audio.

Mi Smart Speaker at a price of Rs 3,999

Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Speaker with Google Assistant is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available for purchase on Amazon and Xiaomi’s official website. The smart speaker comes with Google Assistant and offers a 12W sound output via its 63.5mm sound driver.

Lenovo Smart Clock at a price of Rs 2,999

The Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The smart speaker comes with a 4-inch touch screen display and a 3W speaker with 2x passive radiators. The smart speaker is powered by a MediaTek processor and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

MarQ By Flipkart Smart Home Speaker at a price of Rs 3,499

The MarQ By Flipkart Smart Home speaker is Flipkart’s in-house offering that is priced at Rs 3,499 on the e-commerce website. The smart speaker supports Google Assistant and is powered by a MediaTek processor.

Amazon Echo Input at a price of Rs 3,999

Amazon’s Echo Input is the company’s portable smart speaker. It is priced at Rs 3,999. The smart speaker comes with a fabric design and offers 360-degree sound. This Amazon Echo smart speaker runs on a battery that is claimed to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) at a price of Rs 2,999

The older generation of Amazon’s Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is also still a pretty good option within Rs 5,000. It is priced at Rs 2,999 on Amazon. With a Philips smart bulb, the smart speaker is priced at Rs 3,099. It comes with the same 1.6-inch speaker as its successor, the Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation.

