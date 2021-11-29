Top 7 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 From Xiaomi, OnePlus, Apple and More

Buying flagship smartphones in India isn’t a dream anymore, and there are plenty of options available in the Rs 40,000 category. Many smartphones in this range now come with 120Hz display, fast charging support, and decent cameras. Some of these smartphones even feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset that powers some premium devices like Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro. In case you’re looking for an affordable flagship at around Rs 40,000, here are seven phones you can consider.

>OnePlus 9R at a price of Rs 39,999

We’ll start with the OnePlus 9R that made its debut in the Indian market earlier this year. It features a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Its 48-megapixel main camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 9RT 5G that is rumoured to debut in India soon.

>Samsung Galaxy M52 5G at a price of Rs 30,000

The most affordable phone on the list, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features the Snapdragon 778 SoC, a popular mid-range chipset. The smartphone may also be available with a price cut on select e-commerce sites. It sports a large 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, and at the back, there are triple cameras. The 5,000mAh battery unit supports 25W fast charging. (>Review)

>Vivo X60 at a price of Rs 37,990

Next on the list is the Vivo X60 5G that sports a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset that also powers OnePlus 9R 5G. The rear panel gets a 48-megapixel primary camera with OS but no Gimbal stabilisation. (>Review)

>Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro at a price of Rs 39,999

When it comes to flagship killer status, Xiaomi is OnePlus’ biggest rival in India, especially in the Android phone space. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It draws power from Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC and the triple rear camera setup houses a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor. We also get a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and reverse charging at 2.5W.

>iQoo 7 5G at a price of Rs 31,990

Similar to the OnePlus 9R and Vivo X60, the iQoo 7 5G also carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset but a comparatively smaller 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. Its triple rear camera system houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, and we also get a 4,400mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge fast charging support.

>Realme GT 5G at a price of Rs 37,999

Realme launched the ‘most affordable’ Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT 5G earlier this year that comes with a 6.43-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Users can choose between three colour options, and the triple rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. There’s a 4,500mAh battery unit that supports 65W fast charging. Unfortunately, the internal storage is maxed out at 128GB.

>iPhone SE 2020 128GB at a price of Rs 34,999

If you want to continue to use an iPhone, then the most affordable device in this range is the iPhone SE from last year. Fortunately, the phone is set to receive future iOS updates, and the proprietary A13 Bionic chipset should be able to carry out tasks with minor stutters. It comes with a 12-megapixel camera at the back and a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies. There’s no 5G support though we get wireless charging. The phone also features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

